Single story home with views of Mountains and Vineyards. Recently remodeled with laminate flooring throughout, black tile flooring in the bathrooms. Open floor plan with newer appliances, quartz countertops in the kitchen, washer and dryer included. Spacious and clean two car garage. Almost a half of an acre lot that has potential for a swimming pool. Within a few miles of Robert Mondavi Vineyards.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Magical wine country estate next to Meadowood Resort just 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena, this enchanting gated estate offers resort-like …
Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, S…
Few properties offer the natural light & welcoming atmosphere of this exceptional single-level home. One of many standout features include…
For nearly 90 years, the Quaglia Property, 2 parcels just shy of 5 acres, has been farmed and held by Luigi, Irma and their family for four ge…
Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies th…