This gorgeous home has high cathedral ceilings with skylights, hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, spacious chef's kitchen with granite counters, garden window and wine refrigerator, two fireplaces with gas and slate tile. One bedroom downstairs, using currently as a office and a full bathroom. Master bedroom and two more bedrooms upstairs. Three car garage with lots of storage cabinets. Nice patio located on the greenbelt. Community pool and tennis courts for owner and guests enjoyment. Silverado Membership is available.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,950,000
