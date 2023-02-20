Exquisite home that epitomizes elegant living in the Napa Valley. Amazing views over the valley, the beautifully landscaped terraced garden, and the hills beyond. Top quality materials, upscale detailing, and custom finishes throughout. Pristine oak floors, custom built in cabinets, plantation shutters, high ceilings with crown molding and ceiling medallions. The spacious living room with gas fireplace and formal dining area has French doors that open to the broad balcony deck overlooking the garden and valley beyond. The amazing chefs kitchen offers an expansive granite island, gas cooktop range with griddle, double ovens, warming drawer, wine refrigerator, wet bar and a breakfast dining area with French doors to the deck. The primary suite also opens to the back deck and offers walk-in closet and primary bath with marble tile floor, double vanity, tub and walk-in shower. 2 Guest rooms with jack & jill bath. Downstairs offers a very large bonus room that opens to the backyard and has a full bath could be utilized as a guest suite, gym, or media room. The gated drive leads down to the 4-car garage, plus an office, extra storage cabinets, and space that could easily be used as a wine cellar. The terraced garden offers numerous fruit trees and beautiful stonework patios.