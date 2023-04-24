Browns Valley Custom home with views to the bucolic rolling western, south facing, hills. Premier location in a cul de sac, offering 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3724 sf., on large lot, .49 acre. Separate spacious living, family, dining, areas with high ceilings & windows galore, wood floors in these spaces, 3 sided fireplace between the kitchen with peninsula, the 2nd dining area and the family room, the kitchen is set over the south facing deck that offers hillside views & overlooks the stunning natural setting in-ground pool, 3 bedrooms upstairs with 1/1 downstairs & a separate entrance, 3 car garage, solar for pool, the kitchen offers a butlers pantry, walk in pantry, island with Viking gas cooktop, 2 ovens, granite counters, 3 car garage, 220 plug for Ev charger, electrical outlet for generator, updated dual zone HVAC