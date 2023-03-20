Spectacular Napa Yacht Club home sparkling with natural light. Both formal and informal living spaces with cathedral ceilings and walls of windows that welcome in the sunlight and the beautiful views over the water and the hills beyond. Flickering fireplaces in both the living room and family room. The kitchen and family great room open to the back terrace, garden, and boat dock for the true indoor/outdoor living experience. The kitchen offers sleek granite counters, double oven, gas cooktop range, breakfast dining area, and granite island with seating. It's easy to imagine wonderful dinners with friends enjoying the sunset by the water with built-in BBQ and plenty of space to entertain. The primary suite also opens to the back terrace and wonderful views. Primary bath with double sinks, large stall shower and a walk-in tub. Upstairs, there is a large loft area that could be used for an office or retreat. Three more bedrooms and bath you will have plenty of space for family and friends.