Here is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Napa Valley's prestigious Carneros region. This enchanting 18-acre estate, built in 1991, showcases lush vineyards of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes, with breathtaking vineyard views from every window. Nestled amidst the picturesque rolling hills of Napa Valley, this property offers endless potential for the discerning buyer seeking a personal touch. Though in need of modernization, the existing home offers a spacious canvas for you to create the wine country retreat of your dreams. With its proximity to world-renowned wineries, fine dining, and luxurious spas, this property ensures a lifestyle of leisure and indulgence. Don't miss this extraordinary chance to own a piece of Napa Valley's wine country legacy. Whether you're an aspiring winemaker or simply seeking a tranquil escape, 5267 Old Sonoma Road offers a rare opportunity to turn your vision into reality.