Here is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Napa Valley's prestigious Carneros region. This enchanting 18-acre estate, built in 1991, showcases lush vineyards of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes, with breathtaking vineyard views from every window. Nestled amidst the picturesque rolling hills of Napa Valley, this property offers endless potential for the discerning buyer seeking a personal touch. Though in need of modernization, the existing home offers a spacious canvas for you to create the wine country retreat of your dreams. With its proximity to world-renowned wineries, fine dining, and luxurious spas, this property ensures a lifestyle of leisure and indulgence. Don't miss this extraordinary chance to own a piece of Napa Valley's wine country legacy. Whether you're an aspiring winemaker or simply seeking a tranquil escape, 5267 Old Sonoma Road offers a rare opportunity to turn your vision into reality.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This beautiful single level home is situated on a .24 acre lot in Napa city proper with the feel of living in the country. The home is at the …
Opportunity waits for you on a quiet country road. Set amongst your own vines and next to other high-end estates, it's a perfect time to build…
This weekend only, there is a flash sale for a property in Napa Valley that includes two homes, perfect for entertaining guests. The main hous…
Nestled among the trees in the desirable Redwood Gardens complex you'll find this beautifully updated condo. Warm caramel-colored solid Brazil…
Come make your sweat equity with this 3648 square foot custom lake house in the Berryessa Pines subdivision of Napa. This home offers a large …