Storybook setting located on.94 acre in Silverado Country Club. Very rare gorgeous single level Mediterranean style home with 3 bds 2.5 bath home with office, bonus room & 1 bd 1 bath guest house with kitchenette & fireplace. Custom built with no expense spared, the main house features beautiful elevated ceiling heights, hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces & multiple sets of glass doors that open to expansive outdoor entertaining areas with water feature, 2 outdoor fireplaces, built-in spa, outdoor kitchen with counter seating, spacious lawn area, garden beds & subterranean wine cellar. Silverado Membership available.