Situated on five private acres in the East Napa / Coombsville neighborhood, this country estate features a 4-bedroom main house (approx. 3,455 sq.ft.) and a 2-bedroom second unit (approx. 1,200 sq.ft) with vineyard, pasture, and foothill views. The main house was remodeled in 2015 under the direction of acclaimed architecture firm Backen, Gillam & Kroeger in their signature farmhouse style. A subsequent 2023 remodel updated the primary bedroom suite. Outside the professionally designed landscaping features extensive flat / usable outdoor spaces with lawns, orchard, and room for a large pool. Membership at the nearby Napa Valley Country Club is available separately for Summer 2023 swimming.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,250,000
