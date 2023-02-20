Stunning Wine Country Estate minutes from downtown Napa located in private, gated hilltop setting in coveted Coombsville AVA with panoramic views!! The Estate comprises a 4000+ SF, 4 bedroom and 5 bath main home w/ 900+ SF, 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest home on over 11 acres. Enjoy 2 spacious offices, large Family/Game Room, impressive wine cellar, workout room and 4 car garage. Gourmet Kitchen, and Formal Dining are ideal for entertaining with seamless indoor/outdoor synergy including a pool, spa, built-in BBQ and green house!
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,299,000
