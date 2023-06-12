62.5-Acre Country Living In Napa Valley A Country Organic, Rustic Elegance Lifestyle - Two separate homes on 62.5 acres away from the fast pace of Silicon Valley and San Francisco. A beautifully updated Mediterranean view home, with professional recording studio and/or conference center, plus an immaculately appointed ranch home offer wonderful options for family members, extended family, and guests. All this plus tennis and equestrian or livestock facilities on a remarkable piece of land. Three additional adjacent residences plus a vintage school house - including a masterfully designed estate property - are also available for sale. The View Home and Bunk House are positioned on 62.5 acres with to-the-horizon sweeping southern views across Napa Valley.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,498,000
