Spectacular new home set among amazing vineyard views in Napa's prized Coombsville appellation. Come and live the Napa lifestyle close to the Downtown Napa action. Contemporary farmhouse construction with soaring ceilings. Resort-style Grand Suite steps into the pool and hot tub. Awaken to stunning vineyard views. The oversized great room blends seamlessly into the outside with enormous retractable sliding doors. Room for the party farm table for endless entertaining. Solar, back-up generator and built-in transfer switch. This is a one-of-a-kind home set in a one-of-a-kind location.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $6,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Custom contemporary farmhouse by Tom Trainor, surpassing traditional homes in quality. High ceilings, open interiors, and abundant sunlight. S…
Discover the breathtaking Kirkland Ranch, a stunning 75-acre estate located in Napa Valley. The vineyard boasts 26 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon…
A unique, once in a lifetime opportunity This rare Wine Country estate is nestled in the heart of the trending town of Calistoga! Set in flat,…
Experience Napa Valley living on this truly exceptional 21-acre estate set in the gently rolling hills of Napa's East side. Currently an eques…
Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies th…