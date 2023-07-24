Spectacular new home set among amazing vineyard views in Napa's prized Coombsville appellation. Come and live the Napa lifestyle close to the Downtown Napa action. Contemporary farmhouse construction with soaring ceilings. Resort-style Grand Suite steps into the pool and hot tub. Awaken to stunning vineyard views. The oversized great room blends seamlessly into the outside with enormous retractable sliding doors. Room for the party farm table for endless entertaining. Solar, back-up generator and built-in transfer switch. This is a one-of-a-kind home set in a one-of-a-kind location.