In a premiere Napa Carneros AVA location, Twin Oaks Ranch enjoys the rare combination of being easily accessible, yet private and quiet. On 54 acres of gently sloping land, the traditional home & pool are sited at the end of a long driveway and enjoy bucolic views. An olive grove & 800 sq ft wine cave built in 2008 is adjacent. This property is surrounded by vineyards owned by iconic Napa Valley wineries and is not in the high fire zone. The 3,000 sq ft home is beautifully sited to feature views. Historic 6,500 sq ft barn and pond with water rights add to the value & potential Whether you are building your own Napa compound, or creating a micro-winery, cattle or equestrian ranch, the location can't be beat. Stanly Ranch & Carneros Inn are minutes away. Just 10 minutes to restaurants and music venues of downtown Napa in one direction, and 20 minutes to historic Sonoma Plaza in the other. 41 acres are plantable accd to a viticulturalist, and water sources include a 9 acre-foot pond, 3 hand-dug wells, water district, & a 2500 gallon water storage tank. Hydrogeo report shows several promising well sites. 4 BR septic for main home and potential to add an ADU, and/or pool house. The views include neighboring vineyards and Mt Diablo and Mt. Tam. It's time to realize your Napa dream!