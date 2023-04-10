Come make your sweat equity with this 3648 square foot custom lake house in the Berryessa Pines subdivision of Napa. This home offers a large open floorplan with sweeping views of Lake Berryessa from the main living areas, primary bedroom and large patio decking. Features include a large great room configuration with an abundance of dual pane windows & sliders providing natural light throughout, 4 bedrooms with 5 full baths, hardwood floors, dual HVAC units with dual water heaters, dual pane windows and a large roll up garage door for the boat lovers leading to the oversized 2000+ SF garage. Home is in need of significant repairs including pool, pool decking, handrails, siding and drywall repairs. Property has been virtually staged to show after repaired potential.