In a premiere Napa Carneros AVA location, Twin Oaks Ranch enjoys the ideal combination of being easily accessible, yet private and quiet. On 54 acres of gently sloping land, the traditional home & pool are sited at the end of a long driveway and enjoy bucolic views. Nearby, an olive grove & 800 sq ft wine cave built in 2008. This property is surrounded by vineyards owned by iconic Napa Valley wineries and is not in the high fire zone. The property includes a 3,000 sq ft home with remodeled primary bath, historic 6,500 sq ft barn, wine cave and pond with water rights. Whether you are building your own Napa compound, or creating a micro-winery, cattle or equestrian ranch, the location can't be beat. Stanly Ranch & Carneros Inn are minutes away. Just 10 minutes to restaurants and music venues of downtown Napa in one direction, and 20 minutes to historic Sonoma Plaza in the other. 41 acres are plantable accd to a viticulturalist, and water sources include a 9 acre-foot pond, 3 hand-dug wells, water district, & a 2500 gallon water storage tank. Hydrogeo report shows several promising well sites. 4 BR septic for main home and potential for an ADU, and/or pool house as well. Your view not only includes neighboring vineyards, but Mt Diablo and Mt. Tam can be seen in the distance.