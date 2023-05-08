Yountville compound with commanding views of Napa Valley and European-style indoor/outdoor living experience. This 8,167 SF luxury estate includes a 4 bed, 5.5 bath main home (7,030 SF), a 2 bed, 1.5 bath guest house, 2 pools, new sports court, multiple outdoor entertaining areas, and a quality vineyard on 11.5 acres. Set in a picturesque, secluded location with a gated entry and a long driveway, the property offers expansive views from the family room/dining area/kitchen, which has retractable glass doors that open to a 1,200SF terrace. The kitchen has a gas range, stone counters and an adjacent butler's pantry; French doors that open to a large patio and outdoor kitchen. Other highlights include a primary bedroom suite with a spa-like bath, office with wet bar, media room, wine cellar, second office space, high-speed internet, fitness room, and covered courtyard w/fireplace. Situated near downtown Yountville, proximate to world-class restaurants and wineries.