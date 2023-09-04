Custom contemporary farmhouse by Tom Trainor, surpassing traditional homes in quality. High ceilings, open interiors, and abundant sunlight. Situated on a private one-acre lot in Carneros. Soaring ceilings, elegant great room, classic design with modern amenities. Four ensuite bedrooms for gatherings or intimate evenings. Living room with fireplace and outdoor loggia. Chef's kitchen with custom wood detailing, butler's pantry. Laundry room, 3-car garage with EV chargers. Primary Bedroom with outdoor access to pool. Pool house with loggia, outdoor kitchen, and two full baths. 36' pool, olive trees, gardens, metal barn. Ideal for a family seeking modern living with farmhouse warmth.