Nestled in the beautiful Wild Horse Valley above Napa, this ranch estate property has endless possibilities for business or pleasure. Already equipped for equestrian activities, this property also has nearly 82 acres of usable land for potential vineyards. This could also be a great spot for agricultural crops or as a serene location for hosting retreats or camps. This family ranch compound has three dwellings on nearly 180 acres. The main house is a 4bd/4ba with large bonus room and garage. The cottage is a 2bd/2ba with carport, and views overlooking the pond. The cabin is 3bd/2ba with a bonus loft and carport. The property has two barns as well as a 25k sf horse arena. The large barn has an attached 2bd/1ba living space for staff or guest quarters. There are two wells along with a year-round pond. The Napa ranch compound also has tons of recreational options such as horseback riding, hiking, entertainment area at the arena, and potential for a pool near the main house. Minutes to downtown Napa offer a multitude of dining options and amazing wine tasting experiences. Whether you choose to live in the recently freshened up properties or build your long-term dream home, this Napa ranch estate has it all for you. Come see for yourself all the wonders this estate has to offer.