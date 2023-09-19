Refined elegance and contemporary sensibility seamlessly intertwine in this chic Wine Country home gracefully perched on lower Atlas Peak overlooking the prestigious Silverado Country Club. 270+ degree vistas offer panoramic views of Napa Valley and extend to San Francisco's iconic skyline. Designed to maximize the stunning Wine Country views; clean lines, modern casual interiors, large sliding glass panel walls create an entertainer's dream retreat. Double height living room with glass enclosed wine room, open concept kitchen with butler's pantry, primary and guest suites, office, and half-bath on level 1. Media room, two guest suites, and 2nd laundry on level 2. Efficiently built with resilient materials, this eco-friendly home also leverages the latest technologies to create a relaxed and sustainable retreat. Newly built with $600K+ in add'l upgrades. Less than an hour from San Francisco.