Model-like home in the heart of the Napa Valley. This amazing home features high ceilings & tasteful updates throughout the light, free-flowing floor plan. The kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless oven, gas cook top and island with eating bar and sink. Spacious family room with fireplace opens to the large back yard. Extra living areas include a formal dining area and large living room with many windows for extra light. Spacious master suite with a walk-in closet, his & her sinks, walk-in shower and soaking tub. Newer interior paint, carpet, linen cabinets, laundry room with sink/storage and 2 car garage are just a few of the many amenities of this special home. The spacious yard has plenty of room for entertaining or outdoor entertaining. Close to world class wineries, vineyards, restaurants and just minutes from downtown Napa!