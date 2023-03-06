Large 4 bedroom, single level at the end of quiet cul-de-sac. granite counters, upgrade cabinets, wine fridge, simulated wood floors, huge pantry in kitchen. New carpet in bedrooms. Large master suite with huge walk in closet, jacuzzi tub, tile shower. Large driveway and garage for plenty of off street parking. 6 majestic redwood trees. Huge 4th bedroom is completely separate for office or guest! Walking distance to Browns Valley School and Browns Valley Market! Hurry ! Won't last long! Short walk to the park!