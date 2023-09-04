Amazing offering of both Panoramic Views and solid Vineyard Income! This magical Wine Country Setting in Napa Valley's acclaimed Atlas Peak AVA is perfectly perched upon a gentle knoll in prestigious Soda Canyon Ranch. Striking mountain, vineyard, and water views abound, including Mt. Tam, Foss Valley, Haystack Hill, Atlas Peak, Mount St. Helena, Rector Reservoir, and the Mayacama Mountain Range...all of which surround these very private sixty acres. With quiet celebrity vineyards such as Stage Coach and Trinchero, this Estate also has views of the famed Napa Valley towns of Napa, Oakville, Rutherford, St. Helena, and the culinary mecca that is Yountville. The 14-acre profitable Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard's grapes are found in some of Napa Valley's finest wines. A spacious, custom-built home includes an inviting swimming pool, spa, and stately wrap-around porch affording amazing views at every turn and through every window. The estate was designed to optimize its uniquely beautiful setting, offering the epitome of Napa Valley Wine Country Living.