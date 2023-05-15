Drastic Price Adjustment. Seize the Moment! Grab the opportunity for this shockingly beautiful Napa Valley estate. Exquisitely updated modern contemporary residence, unquestionably one of the most striking and elegant estates in St. Helena. Truly the ultimate retreat for individuals who value privacy. This entertainer's dream will exceed any expectations for Napa Valley luxury living. Experience unsurpassed & breathtaking views from its magnificent mountain perch on nearly 14 acres of solitude and grandeur. A spectacular great room accented with soaring ceilings & massive fireplace, compelling interior spaces for museum-quality art, stunning light fixtures, fabulous master suite domain adjacent to office/library, gym/recreation/media room, & luxurious private guest suites. Grand and modern epicurean-style kitchen with commercial grade appliances to curate exquisite Napa Valley fine dining at home. Banks of French doors allow direct access to a striking pool veranda, expansive lawns, sports court, gorgeous lavender gardens, & a spacious courtyard for outdoor dining & entertaining.