This one-of-a-kind estate is located in a prestigious part of St. Helena on the West side. Featuring over 1.3 acres, the mature landscaping on this property would be impossible to duplicate. The verdant grounds offer privacy from every corner. The primary residence is single level with three bedrooms, and the master is located on one wing, giving the comfort of privacy. The formal dining area looks out onto the grassy backyard with a pool. Newly installed flooring accents the bright natural light that pours into the home. A cozy fireplace sets the mood for after-dinner cocktails with a separate room for media. The kitchen looks out to the yard with a breakfast nook creating the perfect opportunity to entertain indoors and out. Newly updated bathrooms put the final touch on this architectural home. A two-story guest house next to the pool offers a full bathroom and is the perfect complement to the pool and a generous accommodation for visiting friends/family. Additionally, another two-story structure is ideal for an office or artist studio. The parcel and residence are rare in the heart of Napa Valley. It is located close to all the famed restaurant's wine country is known for, shopping, and wineries. This grand estate is ready for you to make it your own.