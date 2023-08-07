Modern Napa Valley Compound with stunning panoramic vineyard & mountain views located on a private knoll minutes to downtown St Helena & Calistoga. Entertainers delight with approx 4,172 sq ft main house & 1200 sq ft guest unit, wine cellar with 5,000 bottle capacity, 2 spacious glamping tents each with private view deck, 2 outdoor showers, hot tub with view deck, pool with lounge seating area, bocce, 2 outdoor BBQ areas, 3 outdoor dining areas, walking paths, garden beds & fruit orchard in gated private setting. Award winning design/built fully furnished main residence features walls of glass & Fleetwood retractable doors that seamlessly connect the indoors to exceptional outdoor entertaining areas. 2 en-suite bdrms with spacious main en-suite offering private deck with seating area, firepit table & outstanding views, office with built-in desks & bonus room currently used as media room featuring resort-like bar. Expansive great room with gourmet chef's dream kitchen, dining area & family room with fireplace features retractable doors that open to outdoor dining/entertaining areas & water feature. One-of-a-kind property where modern architecture is synergistically built into the breathtaking natural surroundings to create a phenomenal indoor/outdoor wine country experience.