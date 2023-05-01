This newly constructed home is nearing completion! This modern farmhouse offers 360-degree verdant views sweeping down the valley. This extraordinary property is set behind gates on a 3.2-acre promontory in this exclusive neighborhood in the hills above St. Helena. Fit for celebrities, moguls, modern families, and those needing security and privacy. Walk to town, as this stunning home is just minutes from downtown St. Helena. The property offers serene and private living, showcasing lush greenery, and vineyard views, all tucked away in a private enclave. This property provides an unrivaled opportunity in the marketplace. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, an office, a wine room, a deep double garage, a pool, an olive grove, and a half-acre hobby vineyard truly quintessential Napa Valley lifestyle. Wake up every day to your own private park.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $7,999,975
