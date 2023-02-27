Sellers Concession for closing cost or to buy down interest rates. Gorgeous and spacious inside and out! Located in American Canyon, this turnkey, 5 bedrooms plus loft, 4 full baths 3 car garage, open floor plan and conveniently to all amenities. First level has gorgeous, tiled entrance, hardwood flooring living area w/ high ceiling, formal living and dining room, combine family room and kitchen w/ granite island counter tops and lots of cabinets s, pantry and beverage bar, one bedroom w/full bath. Second level has 4 spacious bedrooms, bathrooms, large loft, laundry room. Master bedroom w/ jetted tub, walk-in closet. relax and enjoy the surroundings from big and low maintenance backyard. Large 3 car garage w/ cabinets. Walk to elementary and high school, lots of restaurants, close to Napa Valley winery. " A must See"!
5 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $925,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three residences and a +/- 5000 SF Warehouse are available to live in or rent. ( 4th home has been condemned over 10 years). City of American …
Cute, cute, cute! This home has a sense of style that buyers are looking for in today's market. Landscaped front yard and side access, dual pa…
In a quiet neighborhood surrounded by world class vineyards and wineries, this very special St. Helena home is located within a secluded neigh…
Price reduced and closing cost credit. Beautiful home, inside and out with clean inspections. Long driveway with beautiful mature landscaping …
If you yearn for a slice of old Napa Valley aesthetic in the highly coveted Coombsville AVA, welcome home! Greeted by a beautiful oak tree, en…