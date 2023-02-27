Sellers Concession for closing cost or to buy down interest rates. Gorgeous and spacious inside and out! Located in American Canyon, this turnkey, 5 bedrooms plus loft, 4 full baths 3 car garage, open floor plan and conveniently to all amenities. First level has gorgeous, tiled entrance, hardwood flooring living area w/ high ceiling, formal living and dining room, combine family room and kitchen w/ granite island counter tops and lots of cabinets s, pantry and beverage bar, one bedroom w/full bath. Second level has 4 spacious bedrooms, bathrooms, large loft, laundry room. Master bedroom w/ jetted tub, walk-in closet. relax and enjoy the surroundings from big and low maintenance backyard. Large 3 car garage w/ cabinets. Walk to elementary and high school, lots of restaurants, close to Napa Valley winery. " A must See"!