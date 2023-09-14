This custom-built, French-style home is precisely the property to call your next home. The sprawling estate, surrounded by lush greenery, features an elegant private drive, swimming pool, manicured gardens, and expansive patio. The 3-story home boasts a grand 2-story entry with a foyer that opens to a dramatic staircase to bedrooms and direct access into the Living Room, Kitchen, or Den. The impeccable detail of the interiors features high ceilings and natural light. The Chef's Kitchen has timeless finishes and custom cabinetry and outfitted with high-end appliances, walk-in pantry, and a Breakfast Room. Upstairs the coffered ceiling Primary Suite has two generous walk-in closets and an expansive ensuite Bath. Three more guest Bedrooms, 2 Baths and Office adorn this floor. The elevator leading to all three floors l if you don't want to use the stairs. ​ The detached Guest House has one Bedroom, 1.5 Baths, Living Room, Kitchen, and private Veranda.