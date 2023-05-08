Nestled in the desirable Sunset Drive neighborhood of Angwin, welcome to this magnificent estate property with 180 panoramic views of the Napa Valley! Offering an unparalleled level of privacy, welcome to this entertainment paradise for people of all ages w/ plenty of opportunities for adventure & exploration. A nature lover's delight w/ a sparkling lake like pool, entertaining cabana, multiple outdoor lawn areas & built-in BBQ/kitchen. Take in the breathtaking views from sunrise to sunset while relaxing in the tranquil built-in hot tub or gather on the expansive Ipe deck for an unforgettable evening w/ friends and family. Step inside the spacious & open floor plan designed to maximize entertaining; large kitchen w/ island, 2 pantries, double gas ovens, Sub-zero & Thermador appliances & dining room for 20+ w/ courtyard views. The living room is an oasis of relaxation, w/ floor to ceiling windows. Escape to the owner's suite w/ a private spa like bath & enjoy a soak in the tub or grand steam shower, all while there are people downstairs playing pool, video games & building racetracks in the rumpus room. And a star chart room, basketball court, bocce ball, gym & solar with Humless batteries. This is your perfect opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind view estate!