Enjoy both the serenity of a secluded vineyard estate yet be mere minutes to Calistoga & St. Helena. This breathtaking property was meticulously designed by the owners and the renowned architect Sandy Walker with the intention to frame each window with a glorious reflection of the seasonal natural beauty of the land. This property features a spectacular main residence, detached guest house, gym, barn, pond, swimming pool, tennis & bocce courts with unforgettable views! This is truly a legacy property for the discerning buyer.
5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $12,950,000
