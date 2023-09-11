Grandly proportioned Italian country estate combines the allure and distinction of a historic Roman-style villa with the modern luxuries of today. Nestled on 12+ acres with 360-degree views of mountains & surrounded by its own 10 acres of Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard. Elegance unfolds entering through majestic cypress trees intermixed with 145-year-old olive trees to the grand portico. Massive double door entry, huge salon-like great room with luxurious sunken bar for grand scale entertaining, enormous marble countered kitchen is equipped to the highest gourmet standards, formal dining room, family room, music room, and 4 bedrooms including luxurious & spacious master suite with a private balcony overlooking the sea of vineyards. The second dwelling features spacious guest quarters, a wine cellar & tasting room, a game room, a fully equipped gym, & a Roman-style verandah stepping down to a resort-size patio, pool with water fountains, spa, loggia, outdoor bar, fireplace, outdoor kitchen & 9 car garage. The Italian-style gardens, water fountains, sculpted boxwood hedges & a spectacular outdoor dining area & bocce court are surrounded by 145+-year-old olive trees. This Italian villa represents the owner's insistent perfection for beautiful surroundings & the romantic feel of Italy.