Enjoy both the serenity of a secluded vineyard estate yet be mere minutes to Calistoga & St. Helena. This breathtaking property was meticulously designed by the owners and the renowned architect Sandy Walker with the intention to frame each window with a glorious reflection of the seasonal natural beauty of the land. This property features a spectacular main residence, detached guest house, gym, barn, pond, swimming pool, tennis & bocce courts with unforgettable views! This is truly a legacy property for the discerning buyer.
5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $13,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Magical wine country estate next to Meadowood Resort just 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena, this enchanting gated estate offers resort-like …
Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, S…
Few properties offer the natural light & welcoming atmosphere of this exceptional single-level home. One of many standout features include…
For nearly 90 years, the Quaglia Property, 2 parcels just shy of 5 acres, has been farmed and held by Luigi, Irma and their family for four ge…
Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies th…