This striking modernist sanctuary is poised atop a private knoll on nearly 14 acres with jaw-dropping 360-degree views of the valley floor and beyond. The building's softly curved silhouette creates a dramatic modern architectural masterpiece, effortlessly merging with the skyline - this private compound is an architectural triumph that redefines luxury living. 4,600+ sq. ft of luxury living with sweeping views from nearly every room, balconies, patios, & multiple vantage points. The main level features a grand living room, a dining room, & a chef's kitchen with an adjacent sitting area. All these spaces open onto multiple view-side terraces for lounge/outdoor dining areas overlooking the pool/spa - masterfully arranged to maximize relaxation and recreation. The upper level features a south-facing primary suite with a private balcony, grand media/recreation room & exercise room. The lower level of the home has two bedrooms and a wine cellar. The top-floor observation room can be an additional bedroom/office/library, and the balcony offers an oasis of serenity with unsurpassed breathtaking views. This home offers total privacy & seclusion yet is within 5 minutes to downtown Calistoga, exclusive resorts such as Solage, the Four Seasons for fine dining, & near world-class wineries.