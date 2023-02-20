Multiple opportunities abound! ADU at rear of back yard with exterior completed & drawn plans for 860 sq ft 1 bed/1 bath, large living, kitchen area & French doors, finish interior to personal taste. Car enthusiasts, multi-gen, work from home.5 full bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, with main level bedroom and full bathroom,3 car garage. Extensive RV parking: cars, boats, trucks, vans, trailers, from front curb to back fence. All of this and more on 1/3 acre lot next door to beautiful park in Napa's desired Western Foothills area of Browns Valley. Other offerings include: soaring ceilings at grand double door entry w/new marble floor and spiral staircase leading to fireside formal living and dining with new wood floors. Beautiful, large kitchen with quartz counters, travertine floors, stainless appliances, extensive counterspace & center island, expansive views of resort like backyard, leading into fireside family room, that leads into amazing back yard with inground solar heated pool accentuated by privacy lava rock wall and Palm trees. Large trellis covered patio off kitchen/family room area. Lush plantings, roses, fruit trees, lawn area for relaxing or play. Outdoor BBQ area near the pool and ADU just needing interior completion to suit personal style.