Sited on an expansive promontory overlooking the vast Napa Valley floor and dramatic Mayacamas Mountains, this newly built modern estate compound on 34 +/- private acres is one of those rare locations where one can enjoy both sun rise and sun set amidst jaw dropping views that are beyond panoramic. This singular estate showcases a 3BR/4.5BA main residence, 2BR/2BA second dwelling, a spacious studio with full bath, and poolside exercise/yoga room, all grounded by warm hued exterior stucco and handsome black corrugated metal, enveloping the luminous modern interiors. All of this is centered around a generous size pool and elevated terraces designed for large scale outdoor entertaining. The property enjoys an exceptional amount of useable gently rolling terrain, with potential for vineyard, a tennis court, or barn. This destination property is a convenient mid-point between Yountville's fabulous restaurants and the many shopping options only 10-12 minutes away in downtown Napa.