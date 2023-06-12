160 Acres with Views, Views, Views. A Wine Country Estate Like No Other... Enjoy relaxed secluded living away from the fast pace of Silicon Valley and San Francisco. Only the best resources were retained to transform this residence into a bespoke masterpiece of imported and reclaimed materials surrounded with resort-inspired grounds for recreation, fitness, wellness, and a place for hosting extraordinary events. Whether as a full-time residence or a weekend get-away, this is wine country living at its finest. This magnificent estate home is positioned on 160.6 acres with to-the-horizon views of the mountains and across some of Napa Valley's most notable vineyards. Four additional adjacent residences plus a vintage school house - ranging from country organic to rustic elegance - are also available for sale.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $14,995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This chic and stylish wine country compound is nestled in Napa Valley's famed Oakville wine appellation, on one of the most coveted streets in…
The York-Alexander house, built in 1877 by Silas York of the early pioneer York family, offers a glimpse into Napa Valley's glorious past. Sit…
A newly constructed estate nestled on 8.04 acres across from the upper ridge vineyards of Joseph Phelps, meticulously designed to optimize pri…
A Modern farmhouse,sited on the valley floor of St. Helena. This 3750 SF 3BD 3.5BA home showcases unparalleled quality and artistry. Centrally…
Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies th…