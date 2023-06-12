160 Acres with Views, Views, Views. A Wine Country Estate Like No Other... Enjoy relaxed secluded living away from the fast pace of Silicon Valley and San Francisco. Only the best resources were retained to transform this residence into a bespoke masterpiece of imported and reclaimed materials surrounded with resort-inspired grounds for recreation, fitness, wellness, and a place for hosting extraordinary events. Whether as a full-time residence or a weekend get-away, this is wine country living at its finest. This magnificent estate home is positioned on 160.6 acres with to-the-horizon views of the mountains and across some of Napa Valley's most notable vineyards. Four additional adjacent residences plus a vintage school house - ranging from country organic to rustic elegance - are also available for sale.