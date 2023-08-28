This Napa Valley vineyard estate, prominently sited on 41.76 acres in Atlas Peak wine region with appx. 28.18 acres high quality vineyard. The property enjoys spectacular mountain and valley views and the best soil for complexed high quality vines grow on Soda Canyon peak known for the best and very rocky soil with undulating elevations. The property features 26.76 ac. planted to Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc and 1.42 acres ready for replant. The spacious 5,487 sq. ft home features 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, an open floor plan relaxing living room with a fireplace and large view deck, an open kitchen with adjacent family room and dining area, wine cellar, 2-car garage, and a laundry room. All Bedrooms are complemented with large windows that showcase the home's dramatic vistas from sunrise to sunset. There is also a separate red barn which serves as an office building for vineyard manager and staff.