This Napa Valley vineyard estate, prominently sited on 41.76 acres in Atlas Peak wine region with appx. 28.18 acres high quality vineyard. The property enjoys spectacular mountain and valley views and the best soil for complexed high quality vines grow on Soda Canyon peak known for the best and very rocky soil with undulating elevations. The property features 26.76 ac. planted to Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc and 1.42 acres ready for replant. The spacious 5,487 sq. ft home features 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, an open floor plan relaxing living room with a fireplace and large view deck, an open kitchen with adjacent family room and dining area, wine cellar, 2-car garage, and a laundry room. All Bedrooms are complemented with large windows that showcase the home's dramatic vistas from sunrise to sunset. There is also a separate red barn which serves as an office building for vineyard manager and staff.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $14,995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of a kind 400 acre luxury Napa Valley compound including panoramic views and miles of private hiking trails comprising five separate parce…
A Modern farmhouse,sited on the valley floor of St. Helena. This 3750 SF 3BD 3.5BA home showcases unparalleled quality and artistry. Centrally…
Chic indoor-outdoor living reaches new heights in a private setting near downtown Napa Valley. Set on almost 11 acres with soaring views of ic…
Rare, valley floor, 16+ acre private estate. Over 12 acres of income producing, professionally managed vineyard planted in Sauvignon Blanc. Th…