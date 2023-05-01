A recently completed luxury residential home by Del Mar Restoration located on 42 +/- secluded acres within the fabled Stags Leap District, the newly developed property includes a contemporary estate with construction recently completed. With easy access off of Silverado Trail, one approaches the property along a beautiful vineyard-lined drive passing a gorgeous 3,952 +/- sq ft modern barn with full bath and the best views of the Valley. Your showcase new home features a 4-bedroom main residence and study with attached bath, a 1- bedroom-suite guest house, and 3-car garage, all with high-end luxury fixtures and finishes, ship lap exterior, metal clad windows and doors, and corrugated metal roof.