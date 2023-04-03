Live the Country Club life in a Contemporary Masterpiece that allows you to hop on a golf cart, go down the street and have the famous Silverado Country Club Resort with the world-renowned golf course, tennis courts, spa, pools and restaurant as your new backyard. Open the door to a dramatic staircase with soaring ceilings highlighted by a stunning chandelier. The modern fireplace is the center of attention in the living room bathed in natural light. Remodeled open kitchen and baths, new floors, decks and landscaping. Open the french doors from the kitchen and family room for indoor/outdoor entertaining. 4 bedrooms and a 5th room which acts as a flex space for a media room, game room, or bedroom with its own full bath. No neighbors behind the home is an added plus for privacy. Garage is EV Ready and has a large storage space. Ready for you to move right in!