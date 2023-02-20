One of a kind 400 acre luxury Napa Valley compound including panoramic views and miles of private hiking trails comprising five separate parcels. Amenities include tennis & pickleball courts, pool, and fitness center. Define your wine country resort lifestyle whether with vineyards, equestrian facilities, or simply to enjoy relaxed secluded living only an hour from San Francisco and minutes from Napa restaurants. Only the best resources were retained to transform the main residence into a bespoke masterpiece of imported and reclaimed materials surrounded with resort-inspired grounds for recreation, fitness, wellness, and a place for hosting extraordinary events. The result is wine country living at its finest - whether as a full-time residence or a weekend get-away. Four additional residences plus a vintage school - ranging from country organic to rustic elegance - offer myriad options for staff, extended family, and visitors alike. Come explore the picturesque Wooden Valley region of Napa.