Nestled into Napa's verdant landscape (within Silverado Highland's gated community) with unparalleled views, this stunning home offers resort-style living, luxurious amenities, and a majestic setting for lavish indoor-outdoor entertaining. It features an oversized pivot front door covered by a custom iron awning leading into a 24 ft entry. The open floor plan adds volume and depth and the interior flows freely from the gourmet kitchen (with hidden caterer's kitchen) double islands, glass enclosed wine wall and STACT racking to the dining room/living room with retractable doors, a floor to ceiling fireplace and a beautiful, beamed ceiling. Abundant natural light emphasizes the beauty of the interior finishes. The principal suite is sumptuous with its own spa bathroom, over-sized walk-in closet, office and private veranda. The hardscape's design highlights jaw-dropping vineyard views and maximizes use and livability. The property has wood floors, tiled balconies, an upstairs shared loft area and includes multiple elegantly appointed en-suite bedrooms. Photos don't adequately capture the beauty and feel of this property.