In the heart of the burgeoning Coombsville neighborhood, an extraordinary mid-century modern is revived, blending the timeless elegance of the original 1954 construction with contemporary luxury. Situated on a generous 2.72 acre lot with vineyard views lies an entertainer's compound that offers seamless indoor/outdoor living and a range of impressive amenities. The home's exterior is adorned with custom Ironwood-covered eaves with bespoke lighting to welcome guests to the comfortable elegance that awaits. The main house features four en-suite bedrooms and beautiful open-concept living. In addition to the main house, the property includes a bathhouse with an en-suite bedroom, a detached studio/gym and an office with an attached bath complete the property. The outdoor entertaining areas are unmatched, featuring a pool, integrated spa, fireplace, a lounge area with retractable shades, a full outdoor kitchen, an outdoor theater with a surround-sound system, and a hobby vineyard, with more room to expand this exquisite lifestyle property.