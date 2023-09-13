A 21.6 acre production oriented Napa Valley vineyard with the potential for so much more - a total of 49.5 acres with 9.1acres planted to Cabernet Sauvignon (Clone 337 on 110-R, Clone 6 on St. George) and 8.16 acres planted in 2022 to Cabernet Sauvignon (Clone 7 on 140R) with another 1 acre plantable. The micro-climate and terroir of this area of Wooden Valley has been compared closely to that of St. Helena with fruit going into some of the most prominent wines of Napa Valley. A 25 ac/ft reservoir has been improved for frost/irrigation and recreation (documented water permits). There is an additional stock pond, a small home potentially repurposed for a winery/tasting room use with the architectural drawings and soils work already completed. A magnificent home site exists above the reservoir with exclusive stunning views. The potential for a world class Napa Valley Vineyard Estate is compelling.
