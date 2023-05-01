A custom built home with a boutique winery. The owners purchased this property in 2002 with the intention of building a residence that brings the energy of nature into the home to create a serene ambiance. By 2007 the property was built in a timeless fashion. The main residence and the guest house were both built from scratch. The main home offers 3 en suite bedrooms, a 4th bedroom, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, 2 office spaces, a gym, pool, formal dining room, formal living space with a fireplace. There is a separate guest house walking distance from the main residence that showcases a full bedroom, living room, full bath and kitchenette. This contemporary design is a journey into the world of fine art. Featuring an award winning 3 acre vineyard. There is an 8,000 gallon permitted boutique winery underneath the main residence (winery & equipment are sold separately.) Plenty of fruit trees, raised vegetable beds offering the owners a farm to table experience. Ride your bike to downtown