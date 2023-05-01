The York-Alexander house, built in 1877 by Silas York of the early pioneer York family, offers a glimpse into Napa Valley's glorious past. Sited on almost 11 acres amidst impressive stands of grand oaks, expansive lawns, and exquisite gardens, this magnificent historic residence is a unique example of the Italianate architecture of the time. The 5BR/3.5BA home features a double parlor with wood burning fireplace, a romantic formal dining room, an airy primary suite with balcony, and an inviting sunroom with walls of windows providing soft morning light and views of the property's verdant grounds. The property enjoys a wealth of venues for large scale entertaining and quiet relaxation: a spacious dining terrace, a heated salt water pool and spa, tennis court, an immense vegetable garden, and a pleasant tree-covered allee with views of the property's 5.2 +/- acre Sauvignon Blanc vineyard. The offering includes two legal parcels and deeded access both from Lodi Lane and Hwy 29.