Situated on 41 acres of stunning hillside, this architectural gem is a study in unparalleled beauty. A striking harmony of contemporary design and nature, this property boasts exquisite views, serenity, and privacy, setting the bar for luxury and sophistication in the Napa Valley. The home's design was inspired by the skillfully renovated Meiji-era homes in Japan's art islands, where elements such as shou sugi ban or charred cedar cladding, combined with large openings to the outdoors, effectively contemporize the dwellings without sacrificing their place in the environment. This extensive renovation was masterfully executed in 2020 by Juancarlos Fernandez of Signum Architecture. A uniform language of cedar, steel and glass across various structures creates a seamless flow of air and light throughout this 7br/8ba property that includes a gracious main house, studio, 2 bed en suite guest house, and guest studio.