Situated on 41 acres of stunning hillside, this architectural gem is a study in unparalleled beauty. A striking harmony of contemporary design and nature, this property boasts exquisite views, serenity, and privacy, setting the bar for luxury and sophistication in the Napa Valley. The home's design was inspired by the skillfully renovated Meiji-era homes in Japan's art islands, where elements such as shou sugi ban or charred cedar cladding, combined with large openings to the outdoors, effectively contemporize the dwellings without sacrificing their place in the environment. This extensive renovation was masterfully executed in 2020 by Juancarlos Fernandez of Signum Architecture. A uniform language of cedar, steel and glass across various structures creates a seamless flow of air and light throughout this 7br/8ba property that includes a gracious main house, studio, 2 bed en suite guest house, and guest studio.
5 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $19,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Looking for a beautiful home on the Napa River with a boat dock? Look no further! This stunning single-story 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom house is th…
NEW PRICE! This very desirable single level Silverado Springs residence is mostly original. The traditional layout offers living room with hig…
A truly extraordinary vineyard estate compound in the coveted Spring Mountain District with commanding views of Napa Valley. This unique offer…
Located just +/-10 minutes east of St Helena, this gorgeous 3.8-acre compound awaits. A favorable southeast exposure delivers incredible sunri…
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Come Live the Napa Dream and see this Stunning Wine Country Estate just minutes from downtown Napa located in private, gate…