Discover your own slice of Napa Valley paradise at 1700 Howell Mountain Rd in St. Helena, CA. This contemporary Italianate Farmhouse boast panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and vineyards, creating a truly breathtaking setting for your dream home. Situated on 4.41 acres, this property is the epitome of luxury living in wine country. The main house features 2855 sq. feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inside you will find a range of high-end amenities and finishes including a band of small clerestory windows below the Carlo Marchiori frescoed cathedral ceiling. A beautifully designed 2 bedroom 2 bath guest house with full kitchen, above a spacious garage were added in 2011, increasing the total living space to 3715 sq. feet. Step outside to one of the flagstone patios, and you'll be greeted by some of the most spectacular views in all of Napa Valley. Enjoy a glass of wine poolside as you watch the sunset over the hills, or entertain guests as you take in the beauty of the surrounding landscape. Whether you're looking for a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life, or a luxurious home base for exploring all that Napa Valley has to offer, 1700 Howell Mountain Road is the perfect place to call home.