Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies the very essence of Wine Country Living. The cellar, originally built for wine storage with street level access, provides a stone foundation for the 8,054 +/- sq ft rustic yet elegantly designed home with board and batten exterior, standing seam metal roof and 7 bay garage. With attention to detail, the 4+/- acre property has been transformed by notable Artisans with luxurious finishes throughout including 5 generous en-suite bedrooms, vaulted great room, expansive kitchen with hand forged copper hood, 3 stone fireplaces and French oak floors. Custom steel doors open wide onto an expansive Ipe deck providing seamless indoor/outdoor flow with numerous vignettes to capture the views. Steps away are the pool, spa and lush lawn leading to a natural stone waterfall cascading down the terraced hillside to a serene pond under a canopy of old growth Oaks.