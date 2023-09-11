Rare opportunity to own 1.73 acres within the town of Yountville. 6464 Washington Street brings together an incomparable combination of unique qualities. While Yountville residents all enjoy the convenient proximity to world-class restaurants, blue-chip amenities, and the towns amazing walkability, large and private lots are extremely rare finds within city limits. Discreetly nestled behind Hotel Yountville, and conveniently located just seconds from the first entrance into Yountville, 6464 Washington Street seamlessly brings together an extremely desirable mix of privacy, lot size, and future development potential. This property is large enough to accommodate your residential development dreams, provides you unparalleled privacy, and it is strategically located as a latchkey property directly between two commercial interests. The possibilities are endless right here at 6464 Washington Street.
5 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $5,150,000
