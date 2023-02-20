Finished and ready to sell!! Located 2 miles from the town of Yountville, this fabulous 1-acre vineyard view property is a luxurious and tranquil retreat. At the end of a private road offering surround vineyard views, this contemporary approx 6000 sq ft new build to include the main and guest houses, represents the finest in design, materials, and craftsmanship. The chefs Kitchen and baths are finished w Calcutta marble. The Great Room allows access to a covered Loggia for outdoor dining and living, plus an outdoor kitchen and bar overlooking the pool, spa, and vineyards. Breathtaking vineyard views plus a small hobby vineyard to complete the wine country gem.
5 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $9,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Magical wine country estate next to Meadowood Resort just 5 minutes from downtown St. Helena, this enchanting gated estate offers resort-like …
Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, S…
Few properties offer the natural light & welcoming atmosphere of this exceptional single-level home. One of many standout features include…
For nearly 90 years, the Quaglia Property, 2 parcels just shy of 5 acres, has been farmed and held by Luigi, Irma and their family for four ge…
Sited on prestigious Meadowood Lane, in the heart of the Napa Valley, overlooking the renown Meadowood Resort and The Reserve, 512 embodies th…