Finished and ready to sell!! Located 2 miles from the town of Yountville, this fabulous 1-acre vineyard view property is a luxurious and tranquil retreat. At the end of a private road offering surround vineyard views, this contemporary approx 6000 sq ft new build to include the main and guest houses, represents the finest in design, materials, and craftsmanship. The chefs Kitchen and baths are finished w Calcutta marble. The Great Room allows access to a covered Loggia for outdoor dining and living, plus an outdoor kitchen and bar overlooking the pool, spa, and vineyards. Breathtaking vineyard views plus a small hobby vineyard to complete the wine country gem.